How can we explain our collective inability to make the world a better place after all these centuries of so-called civilisation?
Homo Non Sapiens – our species is on the edge of being doomed by self-made complexity
Mest läst i kategorin
Homo Non Sapiens – därför hotas vår frihet av evolutionen
“Hur kan vi förklara vår kollektiva oförmåga att göra världen till en bättre plats efter alla dessa år av så kallad civilisation?”, undrar Mark Dixon på Moral Rating Agency. Demokrati är det mest rättvisa systemet men diktaturer är på uppgång. Även demokratier väljer kvasidiktatorer som inte arbetar i folkets intressen. Världens största demokrati kommer snart …
Vi måste börja ta unga kvinnors ekonomi på allvar!
Unga kvinnors skulder har mer än dubblats på tio år enligt statistik från Kronofogden. Det här är inte bara en siffra, det är ett akut samhällsproblem. Vi lever i en tid där vi ständigt utsätts för marknadsföring av krediter, där konsumtionskulturen uppmuntrar till omedelbar tillfredsställelse och där möjligheten att “köpa nu och betala sen” blivit …
S kräver svar om "trollkonton"
Socialdemokraterna kräver att få veta när statsminister Ulf Kristersson (M) fick kännedom om att SD:s kommunikationsavdelning använder anonyma sociala medier-konton, bland annat för att ge en negativ bild av andra partier. “Hur länge har Kristersson och Moderaternas partisekreterare känt till SD:s trollkonton? Om man har vetat om detta, varför har man då inte gjort något”, …
Biometrisk data det nya guldet - på gott och ont
Det är ingen hemlighet att data är den moderna tidens guldgruva. Data skapar nya affärsmodeller, förbättrar effektiviteten, ökar kundnyttan och kan skapa ökad hållbarhet. Men i takt med att ny teknik utvecklas öppnar sig inte bara nya möjligheter utan också nya risker. När datorn flyttar från våra händer till våra ansikten växer också antalet datapunkter …
AI och robotar – en tusenårig dröm
När AI slog igenom under 2023, var det en mångtusenårig dröm, som via automater och robotar, tog ett stort steg framåt. Drömmen om att skapa automatiska maskiner som hjälp för människan i vardagen, är en gammal företeelse. Liksom att fattigdom var grunden för svenskens uppfinningsvilja, torde drömmen om att maskiner skulle göra samhällets slitgöra, ha …
Democracy is the fairest system but dictatorships are in the ascendant. Even democracies elect quasi-dictators who don’t work in the people’s interests. The the world’s largest democracy is about to be led by a person who had publicly admitted that he admires a menu of dictators. Meanwhile, nations are polarising between the free and the ‘unfree world’. Yet the free world doesn’t have the will to defend its freedom and lacks leaders able to cure the apathy.
The answer is that human beings are confused by a world that is too complex. Democracy’s promise of delivering the right decisions rings hollow if the voters cannot make the right decisions themselves. Every topic on which people are expected to have an opinion and influence their government is confused by leaders presenting limitless arguments on different sides, by fake news, and by algorithms that manipulate opinion.
On top of that, people are now expected to consider hundreds of issues. The scope of what we are informed about has grown from what was going on in the cave or village, to the issues of the entire world. Meanwhile, as the world speeds up, people have less time to think. So, more to decide, with more noise, and less time: three dimensions of pressure on our bandwidth.
Evolutionary shortfall
The theory of evolution is that, to survive, a species must change with the environment. Greater complexity requires more powerful brains to make the right decisions, and deeper intuition to know when we are being tricked by manipulative leaders or algorithms. The problem is that evolution takes a long time. If the environment changes too fast, we will end up no differently than dinosaurs.
If our brains had been able to grow faster, we could solve this super complexity and make the right decisions to organise the world for collective benefit and keep it fit for human habitation.
Instead, we are facing a widening ‘evolutionary shortfall’ between the growth in environmental complexity and the speed at which we can evolve skills to figure it out.
Although the brain of Homo Sapiens has grown, it has used its new brain and cumulative knowledge to create a puzzle that is bigger than its brain, and a puzzle that’s exponentially more difficult to solve, while we evolve at a snail’s pace. It is ironic that the most intelligent species in the history of the planet has made its own environment so complex that, in relative terms, it has become stupid.
Every species that has become extinct was faced with changes to the environment that were not its own making. If we become extinct, it will not be from an asteroid arriving from outer space because we are the asteroid. We are a fish out of water that has dried its own pond. To survive, we are going to need to move pretty fast.
Senaste nytt
Det bästa knepet när du ska pruta på bolåneräntan
Håller ditt bundna bolån på att löpa ut eller tycker du att din bank inte ger dig den räntan du borde ha? Då finns det ett knep som är bättre än alla andra knep när du ska pruta på bolåneräntan.? Det finns flera sätt att förhandla sin boränta på och det finns tusenlappar att spara. …
Så hittar företagsekonomer lösningar snabbare med hjälp av digitala verktyg
Företagsekonomer står inför ständiga förändringar i ekonomiska regelverk, vilket gör att det kan vara utmanande att hålla sig uppdaterad. Många upplever att de lägger mer tid än någonsin på att följa nya regler och lagar. FAR Online är det digitala verktyget som hjälper dig att effektivisera detta arbete och förbättra din yrkesvardag. En allt-i-ett-plattform för …
Krypto på uppgång – Valour lanserar nya produkter i rätt tid
Kryptomarknaden befinner sig just nu i ett positivt momentum, där altcoins lyfter, Bitcoin når nya rekordnivåer och utvecklingen i USA öppnar dörrar för en ljusare framtid. I detta gynnsamma klimat gör Valour en storsatsning och lanserar 20 nya produkter för att möta den ökade efterfrågan från investerare. Läs mer om Valour – Vi ser ett …
Relevance Communication: Starkare journalistik tillsammans
Relevance Communication Nordic AB har under det senaste året utvecklats till en betydande aktör inom svensk ekonomijournalistik. I december 2023 slogs News 55 AB och Dagens PS Media AB samman, och i april fortsatte vår förvärvsstrategi genom att förvärva Realtid. Som bolagets vd Fredrik Lundberg uttrycker det: "Som en nyhetssajt står man starkare tillsammans än …
Smarta systemen som underlättar långresor med elbil
Vill du ge dig ut på vägarna utan att planera varje litet stopp?Tack vare BMW:s innovationer är livet med elbil smidigt även under längre resor. I tjänsten, på utflykt eller bilsemester med familjen. Oavsett tillfälle kräver resorna ofta lite schemaläggning för att flyta på så bra som möjligt. Men tack vare flexibla laddningsalternativ och innovativ …
Extinction dynamics
An inability to cope with environmental change matters in practice when it involves existential risk. Global warming is one and global conflict another. Either can easily reach a point of no return. Our species is playing Russian roulette with two bullets and we don’t have many empty chambers left.
The potential of totalitarian regimes, principally China, to deliver economic efficiency superior to that of the free world, to fund their military – combined with their will to hold onto and expand their power – threatens our freedom. This is the trajectory we are on.
The free world still has the economic, technological and military power to protect its own freedom, and perhaps eventually to bring freedom to those without it. However, it doesn’t have the willpower to use its power. This is because complexity hides the quantum and irreversibility of the risk.
While our heads are in the sand, China is buying time to become economically and technologically stronger. This will make it increasingly more difficult for the free world to refuse to trade. China’s endgame is for Sleeping Beauty to wake up only to discover that the totalitarian nation has grown such a large internal market that it can live alone, to a degree that we would be the net loser from a total economic break.
The world is complicated for dictatorships too, but they don’t need to balance a myriad of conflicting opinions while they take decisions for their survival. It is easier for a dictator to form a well-calculated and unified strategic plan, and then drive it through.
The unfree world is positioned to win the impending battle for survival of the fittest. If we don’t wake up and act fast, we will have to face the lose-lose dilemma of fighting for freedom with nuclear stakes or giving up the ghost.
Falling off the freedom curve
Our species has reached the top of the ‘freedom curve’ and is about to step over the precipice. We had successfully climbed it while our brains and cumulative knowledge grew.
Now the confusion side effect of this progress is undermining our ability to elect democratic governments fit to compete with dictatorships. The ‘freedom honeymoon’ is coming to an end and we are about to head down the dark side of the curve into a world looking like a time before the advent of democracy, the only difference being that we will be subjugated by state algorithms rather than spears.
However, we don’t need to react like ostriches or lemmings; we are human beings of a fortunate kind, still free and with the cards in our hands.
***
In short, Homo Sapiens is already extinct. The new species that we have become is Homo Non Sapiens. We might be smarter than other species. We might be smarter than we were a hundred thousand years ago. However, we are not smarter than the monster we have created.
Whether it is Homo Non Sapiens or its ability to live freely that next becomes extinct is arguably a detail. The stakes of either could not be higher and our mental ability to intervene hardly lower.
There is no easy solution for a species that has cooked its own goose:
A ‘freedom sell-out’ wouldn’t work because that would destroy the essence of what human beings have achieved.
A ‘let them revolt’ remedy – in the hope the unfree world will democratise itself without our help – looks like wishful thinking due to the optimisation of state control, itself enhanced by technology’s progress.
A ‘Luddite’ strategy isn’t feasible because you can’t put the double-headed genie of technology and information overload back into the bottle – not least, in the case of AI, because curtailing it in the West would only let totalitarian regimes weaponise it unilaterally.
Our best hope of extending the freedom honeymoon into a permanent relationship with liberty is to elect Western leaders who can translate complexity into plain honest language, and articulate a compelling ‘freedom preservation plan’ to quickly confront the enemy with every resource and resolve. We need a new type of politician – a ‘truth-seller’ – to bring the truth alive and inspire the work that it implies. Otherwise, we may witness the extinction of our species as we know it, or of it entirely.
Mark Dixon
Mark Dixon founded and runs the Moral Rating Agency (moralratingagency.org), which fights dictatorships by exposing their supporters in the West. The MRA’s current project involves “getting companies out of Russia, to get Russia out of Ukraine, Putin out of Russia, and dictatorships out of the world”.
Senaste nytt
Så mycket pengar behöver du tjäna för att vara lycklig
Hur mycket pengar krävs egentligen för att uppnå lycka? En ny studie avslöjar vad svensken behöver tjäna för att nå den magiska gränsen. En studie har räknat ut hur mycket pengar vi måste tjäna för att leva lyckligt i olika länder skriver FokusOnline. Enligt FokusOnline handlar det om en "lyckoinkomst" – ett belopp där mer …
Ryska fartyget "fyllt med spionutrustning"
Det ryska fartyg som bogserats i land i finsk hamn, misstänkt för sabotage mot en undervattenskabel, uppges vara ”fyllt av spionutrustning”. Det handlar om Eagle S, det ryskanknutna tankfartyg som misstänks för att ha skapat undervattenskabeln mellan Finland och Estland nyligen. Fartyget, registrerat på Cooköarna, fraktade rysk olja när det påstås ha saktat ner och …
Kinas biljonprojekt väcker oro
På den tibetanska platån planerar Kina att bygga världens största vattenkraftsdamm – ett projekt som ska leverera enorma mängder grön energi. Men bakom visionen döljer sig frågor om miljöpåverkan, geopolitiska spänningar och mänskliga konsekvenser. Kinas nya damm vid floden Yarlung Zangbo är tänkt att slå alla rekord. Med en planerad produktionskapacitet på 300 miljarder kilowattimmar …
Putin: "Ukraina huvudkälla till extremism"
Rysslands president Vladimir Putin har undertecknat ett nytt dekret som utnämner Ukraina som ”den viktigaste källan till extremism”. Under lördagen, 28 december, undertecknade Vladimir Putin som president ett dekret som godkänner det dokument som har titeln ”Strategi för att bekämpa extremism i Ryska federationen”, rapporterar en officiell webbportal. I det nya dekretet utnämns Ukraina till …
Homo Non Sapiens – därför hotas vår frihet av evolutionen
"Hur kan vi förklara vår kollektiva oförmåga att göra världen till en bättre plats efter alla dessa år av så kallad civilisation?", undrar Mark Dixon på Moral Rating Agency. Demokrati är det mest rättvisa systemet men diktaturer är på uppgång. Även demokratier väljer kvasidiktatorer som inte arbetar i folkets intressen. Världens största demokrati kommer snart …
Så används kryptovalutor av kriminella
Intresset för kryptovalutor har skjutit i höjden i takt med att bitcoin och andra digitala tillgångar når nya rekord. Samtidigt växer oron för att tekniken utnyttjas för olagliga syften, såsom penningtvätt. Advokat Niklas Sinander, expert på området, berättar om utmaningarna och de åtgärder som vidtas för att stävja missbruk. Attraktiv för kriminella – Kryptotillgångar har […]