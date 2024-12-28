Homo Non Sapiens – our species is on the edge of being doomed by self-made complexity

Democracy is the fairest system but dictatorships are in the ascendant. Even democracies elect quasi-dictators who don’t work in the people’s interests. The the world’s largest democracy is about to be led by a person who had publicly admitted that he admires a menu of dictators. Meanwhile, nations are polarising between the free and the ‘unfree world’. Yet the free world doesn’t have the will to defend its freedom and lacks leaders able to cure the apathy.

The answer is that human beings are confused by a world that is too complex. Democracy’s promise of delivering the right decisions rings hollow if the voters cannot make the right decisions themselves. Every topic on which people are expected to have an opinion and influence their government is confused by leaders presenting limitless arguments on different sides, by fake news, and by algorithms that manipulate opinion.

On top of that, people are now expected to consider hundreds of issues. The scope of what we are informed about has grown from what was going on in the cave or village, to the issues of the entire world. Meanwhile, as the world speeds up, people have less time to think. So, more to decide, with more noise, and less time: three dimensions of pressure on our bandwidth.

Evolutionary shortfall

The theory of evolution is that, to survive, a species must change with the environment. Greater complexity requires more powerful brains to make the right decisions, and deeper intuition to know when we are being tricked by manipulative leaders or algorithms. The problem is that evolution takes a long time. If the environment changes too fast, we will end up no differently than dinosaurs.

If our brains had been able to grow faster, we could solve this super complexity and make the right decisions to organise the world for collective benefit and keep it fit for human habitation.

Instead, we are facing a widening ‘evolutionary shortfall’ between the growth in environmental complexity and the speed at which we can evolve skills to figure it out.

Although the brain of Homo Sapiens has grown, it has used its new brain and cumulative knowledge to create a puzzle that is bigger than its brain, and a puzzle that’s exponentially more difficult to solve, while we evolve at a snail’s pace. It is ironic that the most intelligent species in the history of the planet has made its own environment so complex that, in relative terms, it has become stupid.

Every species that has become extinct was faced with changes to the environment that were not its own making. If we become extinct, it will not be from an asteroid arriving from outer space because we are the asteroid. We are a fish out of water that has dried its own pond. To survive, we are going to need to move pretty fast.