Visa has launched their Fintech Fast Track Program globally and to further their Middle East presence they have teamed up with Wirecard. The German company, with 5.800 employees, specializes in digital transactions and anti fraud work. They disclosed the news in a press release.
Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, today announced they have signed an agreement to be the preferred payment processor for Visa to bolster the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program in the Middle East region.
The Visa Fintech Fast Track Program enables fintech partners to develop new commerce experiences leveraging the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers.
As a strategic partner of Visa, Wirecard will provide its financial technology and payment solutions, as well as its in-depth market expertise aimed at accelerating growth and innovation within the thriving payment and fintech community in the region.
Together, Wirecard and Visa will additionally cooperate to develop programs aimed at accelerating growth and innovation for their respective businesses.
Wirecard now has the ability to access Visa’s growing network that is part of the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program and provide guidance to fintechs in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible.
”We are excited to be a part of the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program and together, we can continue delivering financial technology innovations to the key Middle East market,” commented Humza Chishti, Regional Manager for Wirecard in the Middle East.
”We recognize that fintechs are nimble and fast and expect the same of any partner. The Visa Fintech Fast Track Program meets fintechs at the speed they work, streamlining access to Visa assets and capabilities, both globally and across the region. This partnership with Wirecard will allow us to continue to enhance the value of fintechs being part of our network and ensure that we work together on innovative new commerce experiences that can be delivered at scale and with pace,” added Otto Williams, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Fintech and Ventures, CEMEA at Visa.
