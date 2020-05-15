Open banking platform Tink announced today the launch of are now launched of new functions they have developed for Nordea. Through the bank’s app, users can see morgage, loans and savings – even from other banks.
The company announced the launch in a press release.
Tink’s account aggregation, data enrichment and personal financial management technologies have been integrated into Nordea’s mobile banking app to deliver a personalised financial overview for the bank’s customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The new app features will be rolled out gradually by Nordea in the Nordic markets — starting with Sweden, today.
Open banking platform Tink and the leading Nordic bank Nordea have worked together to add new multi-banking features to Nordea’s mobile banking app. The new features will make it possible for Nordea’s app users to get a comprehensive overview of their finances in one place, including mortgage, savings, loans and current account — even from other banks.
The rest of the Nordics will follow
From today, these new features will be available to customers in Sweden using Nordea’s app, with the same capabilities due to launch in Norway, Finland and Denmark in the coming months. Additional features based on Tink’s open banking technologies — including the possibility for Nordea’s app users to categorise costs, analyse their spending and set budgets— will be added to the app later this year.
Anders Nicander, Head of One Digital, Nordea, said: “Nordea is dedicated to providing great digital experiences, and we want to be seen as a relevant partner to our customers. As part of that, Nordea is happy to see that our customer experience in the Nordea Mobile App is improved through our collaboration with Tink. Providing Swedish customers a more complete financial overview is our first delivery together with Tink. Now we look forward to bringing this to our other markets and at the same time develop other exciting functionalities based on Tink technology.”
11 million Nordea customers
Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO of Tink, added: “Our open banking technology has already helped millions of bank customers across Europe to get a better overview and understanding of their finances. We are very proud to now make our technology available to almost 11 million bank customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark through our partnership with Nordea.”
Since launching in Sweden in 2012, Tink has been dedicated to enabling banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Today, Tink has more than 270 employees globally and is Europe’s leading open banking platform — enabling customers to connect to more than 2,500 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe.
Read more: Tinks CTO: ”De digitalt progressiva som lyckas” [Dagens PS]